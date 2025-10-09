NCW to organise women’s public hearing in Bengaluru on Oct 13

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Taking a step forward to address women’s issues at the grassroots level, the National Commission for Women (NCW) is organizing a “Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwar” – Women’s Public Hearing in Bengaluru. The objective of this public hearing is to resolve pending cases related to women and ensure prompt redressal of their grievances.

According to official statement released by the Commission, the public hearing will be held on October 13, from 12 noon onwards at Sambhrana Sabhangana, Correctional Institutions Campus, Dr. M.H. Marigowda Road, Bengaluru.

The programme will be graced by Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women. Senior officials including District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and other key officers will also participate to ensure the effective and timely resolution of cases related to women.

Vijaya Rahatkar will be on a three-day visit to Bengaluru from 12th to 14th October 2025. During her visit, she will hold review meetings with senior administrative and police officers and will also meet the Chief Secretary and other senior officials of the state government.

To promote digital empowerment among women, the NCW is running the 'YASHODA AI' Programme, under which women across India are being trained in Artificial Intelligence. As part of this initiative, a training session for women will be organized in Bengalaru.

The Commission will also conduct a “Campus Calling” program in Bengaluru to raise awareness among youth about women’s rights and gender sensitivity.

During her visit, the Chairperson will also interact with representatives of social organizations and civil society groups. Additionally, the Hon’ble Chairperson will participate in an Anti-Human Trafficking Program organized with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Bengaluru. The program aims to strengthen awareness and sensitivity among frontline officers about this grave social crime and highlight their crucial role in preventing trafficking and assisting victims.

The National Commission for Women urges women from Bengaluru and nearby areas to participate in the public hearing and present their grievances directly to the Commission. The NCW remains committed to ensuring that every woman receives timely and fair redressal of her issues. For any queries regarding participation in the public hearing, please contact 7011972862.

--IANS

mka/pgh