NCW to host ‘Shakti Samvaad’ with State Women’s Commissions in Delhi today

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to organise ‘Shakti Samvaad’, an interactive and capacity-building meeting with State Women’s Commissions (SWCs) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, starting Thursday.

The two-day interactive session will continue on Friday (January 30).

Shakti Samvaad is aimed at strengthening institutional coordination, sharing best practices, and building the capacities of State Women’s Commissions.

This is the third national-level Shakti Samvaad within a span of one year, following its successful editions held in Ayodhya and Mumbai, reflecting NCW’s sustained commitment to cooperative federalism in the sphere of women’s rights and welfare.

The meeting will see participation from State Women’s Commissions across the country, making it a pan-India dialogue.

The event will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The programme will also feature the release of the book ‘Safarnama’ published by NCW, as a compilation of testimonials of its staff members who have been part of this journey and prize distribution to the winners of the online poster-making competition on ‘Stay Safe Online’.

During the two days, discussions will centre on enhancing the mechanisms for handling complaints and conducting investigations, refining management information systems and helpline services, examining state-specific legislation, and improving collaboration between the NCW and SWCs in legislative matters.

Additionally, the aim is to further the national initiative of ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’, create a strategic plan for district-level Jan Sunwai across the nation, and exchange innovative practices implemented by State Women Commissions.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, speaking about the event, said, “Shakti Samvaad is not just a meeting; it is a shared resolve. When State Women Commissions and the National Commission for Women come together on one platform, coordination becomes seamless, responses become faster, and solutions become more grounded.”

“Such continuous dialogue is essential to ensure that women-centric laws, services, and grievance redressal mechanisms truly reach the last woman standing,” she added.

The two-day engagement is expected to culminate in actionable outcomes and strengthened institutional collaboration, furthering the rights, safety, and dignity of women across the country.

