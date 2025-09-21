NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar presented with Acharya Tulsi Award for women empowerment

Ahmedabad, Sep 21 (IANS) Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson for the National Commission for Women (NCW), was honoured with the ‘Acharya Tulsi Kartritva Award’ at a special ceremony organised by the All India Terapanth Mahila Mandal during the weekend.

The award was presented to her for outstanding work and contribution to women's upliftment and empowerment. The event saw the gracious presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman ji, the eleventh disciple of the Terapanth, whose presence added to the grandeur of the ceremony.

The NCW chief said that she was elated to receive the prestigious award and termed it “a new call of action for her”.

She stated that throughout the glorious journey of Terapanth, from its founding founder, Acharya Bhikshu, to its current disciple, Acharyashree Mahashramanji, the Terapanth has always promoted the values of morality, goodwill, and social upliftment.

She added that this honour further strengthens her resolve to work for the welfare of women.

"When I see hope in the eyes of a poor mother, that is a reward for me," said Vijaya Rahatkar.

“When a daughter says, Madam, I got justice because of you, that too is my greatest achievement. Today's honour embodies that emotional journey. For me, it is not just an honour, but also an inspiration to expand my work further,” she stated.

She further remarked, “I assure you that every breath I take, every ounce of my strength, and every effort I make will be dedicated to one purpose: ensuring the women of India receive their rightful place."

Notably, the ‘Acharya Tulsi Kartritva Award’ is a humble tribute from the women's community to Acharya Tulsi, the promoter of women's awakening. Acharya Tulsi worked tirelessly for moral upliftment and ignited the flame of women's empowerment by blowing the trumpet of revolution.

Established in 2003, this award is presented to a women's organisation or a woman who has rendered exceptional service in the fields of spirituality, education, arts, science, culture, protection and women's awakening, and administration.

In the past, women like Dr Purnima Advani, Kiran Bedi, Savitri Jindal, Neelima Kheta, Anuradha Koirala, Mridula Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan, Rekha Sharma, etc, have been honoured with this award.

