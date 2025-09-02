NCW chief cautions Maratha quota protesters against harassing women journalists

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Taking note of the alleged harassment of women journalists by Maratha quota protestors in Mumbai, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar cautioned agitators not to cause mental agony and inconvenience to others, an official said on Tuesday.

Rahatkar, who received a complaint from the TV Journalists Association, Mumbai, said that the right to hold a peaceful protest should not be misused to harass women journalists who are doing their duty by covering the event.

In a message on X, the NCW Chairperson said, “In the ongoing agitation for Maratha reservation in Mumbai, women journalists are being pushed, their clothes are being pulled, boom mics are being forcibly snatched away… many journalist organisations have made such complaints.”

She said, “It is wrong to give such trouble to journalists and cameramen who are carrying out their work, day and night in the rain. Everyone has the right to protest; but at the same time, it must also be kept in mind that it does not cause any trouble or mental distress to others.”

Rahatkar also pointed out that the advice given by Manoj Jarange-Patil to all the agitators to be cautious is appropriate.

“The agitators should follow his advice and give due respect to women journalists and others,” she said.

In its letter addressed to Jarange-Patel and shared with the NCW Chairperson, the Association said, “Media representatives in Mumbai, especially women journalists, are being harassed by your activists. While covering journalists and cameramen, your activists are also pushing, pulling clothes... forcibly pulling boom mics... Your activists are surrounding women journalists.”

“They are trying to molest them by making objectionable statements… Media representatives in Mumbai are reporting on your movement day and night in the rain... At that time, your activists are behaving very wrongly in the crowd by harassing all the journalists and cameramen,” said the letter dated August 31.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Maharashtra government for laxity in removing Maratha quota protesters’ nearly 5,000 vehicles choking Mumbai roads.

During the day, Mumbai Police also served a notice to Jarange-Patil to vacate Azad Maidan as soon as possible, saying that due to repeated violations by his supporters, the protest permission cannot be continued.

