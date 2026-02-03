NCW Chairperson to lead outreach programme in Assam, over 3,000 women representatives to be engaged

Guwahati, Feb 3 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has organised a three-day intensive outreach and capacity-building programme in Assam from February 3 to 6 under its flagship initiative “She Is a Changemaker”, aimed at strengthening grassroots women’s leadership and institutional coordination across the state, officials said on Tuesday.

The programme is being led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and underscores the Commission’s commitment to ensuring effective implementation of women-centric welfare, safety and protection mechanisms, particularly at the local governance level.

A key highlight of the visit will be the large-scale capacity-building engagements for Elected Women Representatives (EWRs) from Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. Over the course of the three days, more than 3,000 women representatives from multiple districts of Assam will be trained and sensitised on leadership development, legal awareness, governance processes and their role as change-makers at the grassroots.

On February 4, the NCW Chairperson will be in Nalbari, where she will flag off a Bike Rally as part of the outreach activities, followed by the inauguration of a “She Is a Changemaker” workshop. The workshop will bring together around 500 elected women representatives from Nalbari, Baksa, Barpeta, Bajali and Bongaigaon districts.

The day’s programme will also include review meetings with senior district administration and police officials to assess the ground-level implementation of laws and schemes related to women’s safety, empowerment and justice delivery.

On February 5, the Chairperson will visit Darrang district, where she is scheduled to visit the One Stop Centre to review support services for women in distress. She will also inaugurate another capacity-building workshop for elected women representatives from Darrang, Tamulpur, Udalguri and Biswanath districts.

An interaction with nearly 1,000 women beneficiaries of flagship schemes such as NAMO Drone Didi, Lakhpati Didi and other welfare initiatives is also on the agenda.

The day will conclude with high-level review meetings with senior administrative and police officers.

On February 6, in Guwahati, the NCW Chairperson will lead one of the largest “She Is a Changemaker” engagements in the region, with around 1,500 elected women representatives from Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Dispur, Golpara and other districts participating in the programme. Through this three-day visit, the National Commission for Women aims to reinforce participatory governance, amplify women’s leadership at the grassroots level, and strengthen inter-institutional coordination to create a safer, more inclusive ecosystem for women across Assam.

--IANS

