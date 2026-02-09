NCP's local body poll victory is tribute paid by people to Ajitdada's work: Sunil Tatkare​

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) The Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare on Monday said that the party has made a significant surge in the elections held for the 12 zilla parishads and 125 panchayat samitis, adding that it is a tribute paid by the people to former president and Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar. ​

"This victory is a tribute paid with gratitude by the people to the work and tireless efforts of our late leader and the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajitdada Pawar," Tatkare said, expressing his emotions.​

The NCP triumphed in the local body elections. Tatkare dedicated this victory to the late Ajit Pawar's tireless efforts for the common people, emphasising a continued commitment to his legacy and public service.​

Commenting on the election results, Tatkare stated that Ajitdada had dedicated his entire life to the development of the common man at the grassroots level. ​

“He worked day and night to ensure the flow of development reached every corner of Maharashtra. Today's result is not just a victory but a grand testimony to the unwavering faith the public has in Ajit Dada’s ideology and his firm leadership. 'We will carry forward Dada’s legacy with greater responsibility,” said Tatkare.​

He further stated, “This victory has increased our responsibility. Our resolve to serve the people more honestly while preserving the legacy of development handed down to us by Ajitdada has become even stronger."​

As this was the first major local body election since the passing of Ajit Pawar, all eyes were on these results. Following the success in the Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis, a wave of excitement has spread among NCP workers, with victory celebrations taking place in various locations.​

Meanwhile, state revenue minister and BJP in-charge of local body elections, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, said that a vote for Ajit Dada was a vote for Mahayuti, adding that rural voters stand behind the BJP-led coalition. ​

He said that the BJP has emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra, credited the "double-engine government" for the success, and emphasised that the rural population is firmly supporting the state and central governments.​

Bawankule stated, "I had already said that the BJP would be the number one party in Maharashtra. Just as in Municipal Corporations, the BJP will have Presidents in nearly 8 Zilla Parishads. We took the 'double-engine' government’s work to the people. Development in rural Maharashtra will now proceed through these Zilla Parishads." ​

He remarked that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has declined because voters now prioritise development over criticism. ​

He claimed that Congress’s "negative campaign" led to their rejection by the public and suggested that Sharad Pawar failed to provide effective guidance to the MVA, leading to their poor results.​

