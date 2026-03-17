NCP raises concern in Maha Legislative Council over 'anti-conversion' bill

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) The ruling MahaYuti ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), legislators, on Tuesday, in the State Legislative Council, voiced concerns on the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026.

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"While implementing the Freedom of Religion Act, if anyone is targeted, we will have to take a different stand," NCP MLC Idris Naikwadi said, while delivering a sharp critique to the government from within the ruling MahaYuti alliance.

After being passed in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday night, the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill was tabled in the Legislative Council for approval on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, introduced the bill in the State Legislative Council.

During the discussion, Naikwadi expressed scepticism regarding the implementation of this law.

"Considering the experience of how previous laws were implemented, a suspicion arises whether there is an attempt to target a specific community using this law," the NCP MLC remarked.

"Forced conversion is inherently wrong, and laws already exist for it. However, this new law could be misused to cause harassment. When freedom of religion is voluntary, who are you to snatch it away?" Naikwadi asked.

He also noted with distress, "In this House, specific communities are insulted by bringing up Aurangzeb. Are we his relatives that we are subjected to such remarks? When India wins in cricket, do we not feel joy as Indians? Yet, people come and burst firecrackers in front of our houses, even though we have already celebrated the victory ourselves. If you want to celebrate this joy, tell me, and I will be the first to join you in splashing gulal."

He demanded that the Bill be brought transparently and that the requirement of a 60-day prior notice for conversion be scrapped.

Another NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said that it would be laughable to say he supports the Bill just because he is in power.

He expressed hope that the Bill would not infringe upon the freedom of religion.

"Jagadguru Sant Tukaram taught us not to harbour malice toward anyone. Our identity is that we are Indians. Therefore, this Bill should be presented without disturbing the framework of the Constitution, ensuring that followers of no religion feel insecure," Mitkari added.

Interestingly, none of the top leaders from the NCP have commented on the Bill, either in support or in Opposition.

Incidentally, Opposition NCP-SP legislator Jitendra Awhad on Monday in the Legislative Assembly presented a nuanced view.

While he said that they oppose forced conversions, he expressed concern that the Bill might be an attempt to establish the dominance of a specific caste/ideology under the guise of religious freedom.

--IANS

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