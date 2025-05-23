NCP condemns Congress attack against Centre on 'Op Sindoor': Sunil Tatkare

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Maharashtra NCP Chief and party MP Sunil Tatkare has criticised the Congress for repeatedly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Operation Sindoor, saying this is a time to remain together and show to the world that India is united in its fight against terrorism.

Tatkare criticised the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, over his 'Chutputh Yudha' (small war) comment about the Operation Sindoor.

He also lashed out at the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his decision to corner the Centre by repeatedly demanding the convening of a special Parliament session and also stepping up attacks against Prime Minister Modi and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"I strongly condemn the remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge or Rahul Gandhi. When such an important action has been taken by the Centre involving a lot of secrecy, the demand for a special session of the Parliament is not proper. When some international issues arise, some confidential things cannot be shared publicly. Such confidential things cannot be discussed in the Parliament, especially when India and Pakistan have agreed for a ceasefire," the NCP leader said.

He also claimed that "Mallikarjun Kharge is a matured politician but his comment is unwarranted and it has been made with an intention of only criticising the government. If such comments are made at this juncture, we will condemn it strongly".

He said that "NCP has wholeheartedly supported the Operation Sindoor successfully conducted by the Indian Armed Forces under the able and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NCP will continue to support any such action in future in the larger interest of the nation".

Tatkare strongly supported and hailed the Centre's move to send Operation Sindoor global outreach delegations, saying that it is a well thought out decision to present India's position on cross-border terrorism and its recent counter-terror operation.

Responding to a query on NCP's exclusion in these delegations, he said, "The party has supported the Centre in its initiative to reach out to various countries. NCP has lone member that is me in the Lok Sabha. We have no issue whether or not NCP is a part of the delegation as we are with the government on the fight against terrorism."

Meanwhile, Tatkare on Friday concluded the Gauravshali Maharashtra Festival 2025 by paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad fort and B.R. Ambedkar at the site of Mahad Satyagraha for allowing the untouchables to use water in a public tank.

On Thursday, Tatkare paid tribute to Maharashtra's first Chief Minister Y.B. Chavan at his memorial in Karhad of Satara district.

"The 65th foundation day of glorious Maharashtra was celebrated in Mumbai with various programmes from May 1 to 4. It was formally concluded today," the NCP leader said.

--IANS

sj/khz