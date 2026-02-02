NCC, NSS participation in R-Day symbol of youthful strength, says Haryana Governor

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (IANS) Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Monday extended greetings to outstanding National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers who represented the state at the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

Read More

He said their participation in the national event was not merely ceremonial but a powerful symbol of the nation’s youthful strength, discipline and spirit of service.

Lady Governor Mitra Ghosh was present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering during the ‘At Home’ function organised for Lok Bhavan here, Governor Ghosh described the Republic Day parade as the highest expression of India’s unity in diversity, constitutional values and national resolve.

He noted that selection for the parade demands exceptional dedication, rigorous training and exemplary commitment.

“Each one of you has upheld the honour of Haryana and contributed to the national pride of India,” he said, congratulating the cadets and volunteers for their achievement.

Prof Ghosh highlighted the crucial role played by the NCC in shaping disciplined, confident and responsible citizens. He said the organisation instils leadership qualities, courage and a deep sense of patriotism among the youth, preparing them not only to serve the nation in times of need but also to lead by example during peace and progress.

The Governor also lauded the selfless contribution of National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, stating that their work reflects the true spirit of social responsibility. He said that through community engagement, social awareness and nation-building initiatives, NSS volunteers strengthen the moral and social fabric of society.

“Your work reminds us that true nation-building begins with service to fellow citizens,” he remarked.

Addressing the cadets and volunteers directly, Prof Ghosh said they are the torchbearers of a stronger, more inclusive and progressive India. He added that their discipline, compassion and sense of duty inspire confidence in the nation’s future.

Urging them to continue their journey of service, integrity and excellence, the Governor said that the nation looks to them with hope and that Haryana takes immense pride in their achievements.

Major General Bharat Mehtani, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate, Haryana, presented a report on the NCC activities on the occasion, while Sharwan Ram, Regional Director, NSS, Union Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, highlighted the role of NSS volunteers in nation building.

--IANS

vg/uk