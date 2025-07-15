NCC cadets from J&K & Ladakh scale Mount Everest

Jammu, July 15 (IANS) Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) from J&K and Ladakh have created history by scaling Mount Everest.

Defence ministry spokesman, Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said, “In a moment of pride and glory for the nation, cadets from the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) Directorate scaled new heights – literally – as they conquered the world’s highest peak during the NCC Mt Everest Expedition 2025.”

He said that on 18 May 2025, Junior Under Officer Abida Afreen and Cadet Mohit Knathia, representing the JK&L Directorate, stood triumphantly atop Mount Everest (8,848.86 m).

“Their courageous ascent marked a landmark achievement for the NCC and showcased the indomitable spirit of the youth from the Union Territory. To commemorate this historic feat, a memento was presented on behalf of Maj Gen Anupinder Bevli, VSM, ADG NCC JK&L Directorate, to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, by Group Commander NCC Srinagar on 14 July 2025,” he said.

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to the cadets and applauded their bravery and determination.

“Their extraordinary achievement is a shining example of what our youth are capable of. This summit is not just a personal triumph but a symbol of the limitless potential of J&K’s young generation,” the official said.

He further added that the success would serve as an inspiration for thousands of NCC cadets and youth across the country.

During the meeting, key matters concerning the growth and strengthening of NCC infrastructure and youth engagement in the region were also deliberated upon.

This landmark summit underscores the NCC’s mission to instil discipline, leadership, and a spirit of adventure among India’s youth, especially in challenging terrains like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Cadets of the NCC have been doing multi-role duties at their young age as they look forward to either joining the army or other professionals dedicated to the service of the nation.

The spirit of the NCC imbibed by the cadets during their training remains with the trainees as they embark on the real challenges of life.

