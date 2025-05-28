NCB secures deportation of drug trafficking kingpin from Malaysia

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) In a breakthrough in the fight against international narcotics networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said it has successfully secured the deportation of a key drug trafficking kingpin from Malaysia.

The operation was carried out with the cooperation of both national and international enforcement agencies, the NCB added.

The case dates back to January 21 this year when the NCB intercepted a parcel at a Mumbai courier facility operated by DHL.

Concealed within a projector, the parcel was found to contain approximately 200 grams of cocaine bound for Australia. This initial seizure triggered an intensive investigation that followed a bottom-to-top approach.

Subsequent raids led to a major drug haul from Navi Mumbai, where NCB recovered 11.54 kg of cocaine, 4.9 kg of cannabis, and 5.5 kg of cannabis-infused gummies from the residence of a syndicate member.

The investigation uncovered a sophisticated transnational drug trafficking syndicate that sourced cocaine from the United States and distributed it across India and abroad, the NCB said.

The probe also revealed the involvement of clearing house agents (CHAs) and hawala operators who facilitated the financial transactions behind the drug network.

So far, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The alleged kingpin, who had been on the run since 2021 after absconding in an earlier LSD trafficking case, had initially taken refuge in Thailand. After a Red Notice was issued by the NCB, he was tracked down in Malaysia and has now been deported to India.

According to the NCB, the syndicate is believed to have been active for over a year, during which multiple cocaine consignments were sent via air cargo to Mumbai. The interrogation of the deported kingpin is expected to reveal further details, including the origin of the drugs in the United States and the full extent of the syndicate’s network.

A parallel financial investigation has revealed assets linked to the accused, including properties and bank accounts in Thailand. Steps are being taken to initiate attachment proceedings against these assets under relevant laws, the agency said.

Earlier this month, the NCB also succeeded in securing the deportation of another drug trafficking accused from the United Arab Emirates, who was wanted in connection with a case in Bengaluru.

