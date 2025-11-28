NC Working Committee passes resolutions for restoration of special status & statehood to J&K

Srinagar, Nov 28 (IANS) J&K’s ruling National Conference (NC) on Friday passed seven resolutions unanimously, including the party’s reaffirmation of commitment for special status, restoration of statehood, and condemnation of the Delhi terror blast.

The resolutions were passed at the end of NC’s two-day-long Working Committee meeting headed by party chief, Dr Farooq Abdullah and attended by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders.

The first resolution reaffirms Party’s commitment for special status to J&K.

The Working Committee unanimously reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The Committee reiterated that this issue is central to the aspirations and dignity of the people and must be addressed without further delay. The party will continue its principled fight for its full restoration.

In the second resolution, the Working Committee urged the Centre to immediately restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir without any further delay, "as promised on the floor of the Parliament and noted by the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court".

In the third, it "expressed serious concern and unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Delhi", extending its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. "In a civilised society, violence has no place, and such heinous acts must be dealt with firmly and decisively," the resolution read.

The fourth resolution expressed deep concern over the blast inside the Nowgam police station in Srinagar. Conveying its condolences to the affected families, the Committee demanded that "the incident must be investigated at the highest level and responsibility fixed for any deviation from standard operating procedure".

The fifth sought protection and safety of the people of J&K across India as it "expressed serious concern over the reports of harassment faced by students, traders, and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in different parts of the country".

"It strongly condemned their selective targeting in the aftermath of recent events. The Committee emphasised that the people of Jammu and Kashmir cannot be stereotyped, and called upon all state governments to ensure the safety, dignity, and protection of the lives and property of Kashmiris and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir living or working across India. Not every Kashmiri is a terrorist or a supporter of terror," the resolution read.

The sixth expressed commitment to the promises made in the party’s election manifesto, and the seventh unanimously reaffirmed support to the government headed by Omar Abdullah.

--IANS

sq/vd