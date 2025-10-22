NC candidate for Budgam bypoll says Ruhullah staying away from campaign will not affect party's prospects

Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Regional National Conference (NC) candidate for the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Assembly bypoll in Budgam constituency, Aga Syed Mehmood said on Wednesday that the absence of NC MP, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from the party's poll campaign will not affect his prospects in the bye-election.

Aga Syed Mehmood who is a former minister and twice NC MLA from Pattan and Beerwah Assembly seats, has been nominated for the Budgam bypoll scheduled on November 11.

The seat fell vacant after Omar Abdullah resigned from it and decided to represent Ganderbal constituency in the 90-member legislative Assembly.

Omar Abdullah had won from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats in the 2024 Assembly elections.

Aga Syed Mehmood told reporters that NC is larger than any individual and enjoys grassroots support across the constituency.

“NC created Ruhullah, Ruhullah didn’t create NC. He has supporters within his family and among well-wishers, which is fine, but ultimately NC supporters will vote for the party”, he said.

The NC candidate emphasised that the bye-election is being contested in the name of the party and its legacy rather than on individual influence.

He said an individual is not fighting this election, it is the NC that is fighting the bypoll and asserted that voters stand firmly with the party.

Expressing optimism about his chances, Aga Mahmood acknowledged that the electoral battle in Budgam remains challenging. “I am hopeful of victory, though every election is a tough process that tests one’s resolve”. he said.

It must be recalled that Aga Syed Mehmood is a relative of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and both belong to Budgam district.

Aga Mehmood has said earlier that Ruhullah would campaign for him, but Ruhullah made a long comment after Aga Syed Mehmood’s statement re-asserting his decision to stay away from the NC poll campaign.

Ruhullah had said that while he respects his elders, but his loyalty lies to his conscience and to none else.

The BJP has nominated Aga Syed Mohsin for the Budgam bypoll while the PDP has nominated Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and Mohiuddin Muntazir has filed papers as an Independent candidate.

