NC, BJP MLAs clash in Assembly over special status to J&K

Jammu, Feb 7 (IANS) Heated exchanges took place on Saturday in the Legislative Assembly between the ruling National Conference and Opposition BJP members over the issue of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) special status.

Chaos broke out in the House when National Conference MLA, Javid Baig started speaking about special status for J&K.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP MLA, Sunil Sharma countered him by asserting that there is no such thing as a special status.

“I am ready to face any punishment if you can show me the words 'special status' in the Indian Constitution. Shouting in the House will not work,” LoP Sharma said.

His remarks were countered by National Conference MLAs with slogans in favour of Article 370. BJP MLAs also resorted to sloganeering, leading to commotion that continued for a few minutes.

The special status of J&K was struck down by the Parliament on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

J&K was also divided into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh on the same day.

Central rule had been continuing in the erstwhile state from June 2017 after the resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti when the BJP withdrew support to the PDP-led government.

President’s Rule had been imposed prior to August 2019 and this was revoked on October 13, 2024 paving the way for an elected government.

Omar Abdullah became the Chief Minister of J&K after the 2024 Assembly elections. In the 90-member J&K Legislative Assembly, the National Conference has 41 members. The Congress with 6 members is supporting the National Conference government from outside.

The BJP, with 29 members, is the largest Opposition and the second-largest party in the Assembly.

The Congress has 6 members, the PDP has 4, the CPI 1, Aam Aadmi Party 1, Awami Ittehad Party 1, Peoples Conference 1 member and 6 independents, five of whom later joined the National Conference.

