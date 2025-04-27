Nayab Saini ensuring that Haryana's people's voice is heard: UP Deputy CM

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], April 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh stand firmly with the people of Haryana.

"25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh stand firmly with the people of Haryana. Nayab Singh Saini is ensuring that Haryana's people's voice is heard," said UP Deputy CM Pathak at Parshuram Janmotsav programme in Panchkula.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday encouraged the youth to inculcate the teachings, philosophy and ideology of Bhagwan Parshuram as these ideals are needed to build a Viksit Bharat and Haryana.

He called on citizens to adopt truth, dedication, and religion in their lives to create a prosperous nation and state.



The Chief Minister was addressing a programme organised in Panchkula on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced an amount of Rs 31 lakh.



Nayab Singh Saini congratulated the gathering on Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav and stated that this day is not just a cultural and religious celebration but also a symbol of India's great Sanatan tradition, reflecting the win of dharma over Adharma. "Bhagwan Parshuram is the flag bearer of the battle against injustice, he said while adding that Government following Bhagwan Parshuram's path with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas," he said.



The Chief Minister said that as we move forward with the resolve to build a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Haryana, the ideals and messages of Bhagwan Parshuram ji guide us in the right direction. (ANI)

