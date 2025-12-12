Naxalism on verge of being eradicated in Chhattisgarh, says CM Sai

Raipur, Dec 12 (IANS) Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is "on the verge of extinction", Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared while completing his two years in office.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that security forces have neutralised 505 Maoists, while 2,386 Maoists have surrendered and 1,901 have been arrested.

Sixty-nine security camps have been established in affected regions, CM Sai said while the Niyada Nella Nar Yojana rehabilitation policy has encouraged integration into mainstream society.

He added that overcoming the Maoist menace was a major success in the past two years.

Fifty schools and several hospitals which were shut due to violence have reopened, and development has reached 403 villages with paved roads, health centres, mobile towers, and ration shops.

A monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for surrendered Maoists over three years has been introduced to aid rehabilitation.

CM Sai themed the celebration as "Continuous Service, Continuous Development", highlighting the state government's achievements since he was sworn in on December 13.

The Chief Minister underscored housing, agriculture, welfare, and security as key areas of progress, asserting that his administration has delivered on promises left unfulfilled by the previous Congress-led state government.

The Chief Minister announced that his first Cabinet decision had sanctioned 1.8 million houses, with many already handed over to beneficiaries and more under construction.

Farmers, he said, have received the promised Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy purchases, with payments cleared within a week.

"Outstanding bonuses worth Rs 9,700 crore were disbursed to 1.3 million farmers soon after the state government took charge, while two years' pending bonuses have also been settled."

He also added that women's empowerment was another focus of his government, with 22 installments of the Mahatari Vandan Yojana releasing Rs 14,000 crore directly into their bank accounts.

Schemes such as Charan Paduka Yojana have been revived, free rations are reaching 7.3 million poor families, and landless farmers are being supported with Rs 10,000 each.

The state government has also launched the Shri Ram Lalla Darshan Yojana, enabling more than 37,000 devotees to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath free of cost.

On the industrial front, CM Sai highlighted investment proposals worth Rs 8 lakh crore under the new policy, including Chhattisgarh's first semiconductor unit in Nava Raipur.

Railway expansion has seen Rs 47,500 crore invested, doubling track length since 2014 and introducing cargo services in Raipur.

A detailed project report is underway to connect the Indravati and Mahanadi rivers via pipeline.

Chief Minister Sai said his government's focus on welfare, infrastructure, and security reflects its commitment to "continuous service and continuous development".

--IANS

sktr/khz