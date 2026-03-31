'Naxalism nearing end': Locals in Bastar region welcome improved security

Raipur, March 31 (IANS) Residents of Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district have welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on the decline of Naxalism (Maoism), expressing relief over improved security conditions and optimism about development in the Bastar region.

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Speaking to IANS, several locals said that the situation has undergone a significant transformation compared to the past, when fear and restrictions dominated daily life due to Maoist activities.

A resident noted that Maoism is "coming to an end", describing it as a positive development for the region. "It is a matter of pride that areas once considered strongholds of Naxal influence are now becoming free. Earlier, incidents like blasts created panic, and people were hesitant to move around. There was always a sense of fear. But now, the situation has improved, and people can travel more freely,” the local said.

Another resident highlighted that the government’s announcement regarding the end of Maoism holds deep significance for ordinary citizens, especially those living in Bastar. "This is a big issue for the common people here. With peace returning, we expect that all kinds of basic facilities will now be available to everyone. Development will finally reach areas that were neglected due to security concerns," the resident told IANS.

Echoing similar sentiments, another local pointed out the drastic change in mobility and accessibility in the region. "Earlier, it was extremely difficult for anyone to enter or leave Kanker district, even within a 20-kilometre radius. Movement was restricted due to fear of Naxal presence. Now, people can go anywhere freely, which shows how much the situation has improved," the resident said.

The Bastar region, which includes districts like Kanker, has long been affected by Left-wing extremism, with security forces and civilians bearing the brunt of violence over the years. However, intensified operations by security agencies and increased focus on infrastructure and welfare schemes have contributed to a gradual decline in Maoist influence.

Officials have also emphasised that improved road connectivity, expansion of mobile networks, and the establishment of schools, healthcare centres, and skill development initiatives are playing a key role in integrating these areas with the mainstream.

Locals believe that sustained peace and continued government efforts will further accelerate development and ensure long-term stability in the region, marking a new chapter for Bastar after decades of unrest.

--IANS

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