Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held on Oct 22

New Delhi: The second edition of the Indian Navy’s biannual Commanders’ Conference 2025 is scheduled to be held over a period of three days at New Delhi from October 22-24, officials said on Tuesday.

This crucial conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Navy’s high tempo of operations and combat preparedness.

The Navy’s focus on enhancing combat capabilities, interoperability, and joint Operations with the Indian Army, IAF, and ICG underscores its resolve to deter emerging threats and showcase maritime prowess in the Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific.

During the Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Cabinet Secretary T.V. Somanathan will address the Naval Commanders and provide a perspective on broader national interests and the vision towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

“The conference serves as a platform for close interaction with national leadership and bureaucrats, and fine-tunes the Navy’s outlook towards mitigating multi-dimensional challenges in the current geo-strategic environment,” officials said.

The conference also features addresses by the CDS Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and embedded discussions with senior naval leadership.

Interactions would aim for harnessing synergy in joint planning and execution of operations and optimising resources for capability enhancement.

“Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, along with the Commander-in-Chiefs, will review and assess plans about the overall security situation in the Indian Ocean region, our primary area of responsibility,” they added.

Paradigms related to Naval operations, training and resource availability towards varied Op tasking in the current scenario would also be agenda for discussion.

The Commanders would also delve into the Navy’s roadmap for future prospects, including key enablers, improved Op Logistics and digitisation.

“The discussions are planned to review disruptive technologies, viz. AI, Big Data and ML for combat solutions and sustained seamless operations in a safe and secure environment,” officials said.

On a broader canvas, the Navy’s apex leadership will review its Operational preparedness on Western and Eastern Seaboards, boosting indigenisation and innovation under the Make in India scheme, furthering the GoI’s vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across all Regions), and promoting the Indian Navy as the Preferred Security Partner in the IOR and Indo-Pacific.

