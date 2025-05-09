Navy sounds alert in Mumbai coastal area, asks fishermen to stop fishing in sensitive areas

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Amid escalating border tensions, the Indian Navy held a crucial meeting with the fishermen from Mumbai and advised them not to go for fishing in sensitive areas.

This was necessary as the 'shoot to kill' instructions have been issued if they enter the area designated by the Navy.

Authoritative sources said that in view of maritime security, a warning has also been issued asking the fishermen not to go along the coastline.

Further, a survey of fishing boats in Mumbai will be conducted, and their data will be collected with the help of an app.

Sources said that some boats of Gujarati fishermen have been seized by Pakistan, while the fishermen have been released. Their boats have been confiscated. Sources said that the Navy has sounded an alert hinting that Pakistan may use those confiscated boats against the country, as done during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

According to sources, the alert has been sounded not only in Mumbai but also in Konkan and other coastal areas. In Konkan, the movement of security forces has increased in the coastal areas, and strict security is being maintained here. In addition, citizens are being asked to inform the police immediately if they witness any suspicious boats or movements.

The Navy’s move comes at a time when it conducted targeted operations in the Arabian Sea against Pakistan following a major escalation in tensions.

Pakistan attempted missile strikes in Jammu and Kashmir and drone strikes in other parts of India. Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). "No casualties or material losses were reported," the defence ministry said in a post on X. “India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people," it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to hold a meeting with the senior officials during the day to review the preparedness. The meeting comes after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with the Director Generals of the border guarding forces to assess the situation. He also discussed airport security with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

--IANS

sj/dpb