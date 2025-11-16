Navy schools’ alignment with NEP in focus at Visakhapatnam conference

Visakhapatnam, Nov 16 (IANS) Policy framework and operational aspects of Naval Schools amid the transformative implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) remained in focus at the Annual Navy Education Society (NES) Conference 2025 held in Visakhapatnam, an official said on Sunday.

In his keynote address, Vice Admiral C.R. Praveen Nair emphasised the imperative of uniformity across all Naval Schools to foster a seamless, supportive, and inclusive educational environment for the wards of Naval personnel.

The conference, held at the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam, from November 10 to 13, featured meetings of the Executive Committee, Management Advisory Committee (MAC), and Academic Advisory Committee (AAC).

The Executive Committee meeting, held on November 12, was chaired by Vice Admiral Nair, Controller Personnel Services and Chairperson of NES. The MAC and AAC sessions were led by Commodore S.M. Urooj Athar, Commodore (Naval Education) and Vice Chairperson of NES, said an official statement.

The deliberations over the four days focused on aligning the activities at Naval Schools with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The event witnessed the participation of officers from Naval Headquarters alongside academic and administrative leaders representing Naval Schools nationwide.

Delegates presented case studies addressing challenges and effective resolution strategies. Issue-based deliberations promoted expertise sharing and constructive dialogues on critical functional matters, culminating in actionable solutions, said the statement.

For the first time, the NES Annual Conference welcomed the participation of Sankalp Schools -- institutions dedicated to fostering education, pre-vocational training, and life-skills development for children with special needs within the Naval community -- underscoring a strengthened commitment to inclusivity and collaborative growth.

In his address, Vice Admiral Nair emphasised the imperative of uniformity across all Naval Schools.

Reviewing the progress over the past year, the Chairperson highlighted ongoing reforms aligned with NEP-2020, advancements in standardisation and policy facilitation, alongside renewed investments in infrastructure and faculty development aimed at establishing Naval Schools as a national exemplar of academic excellence.

The Chairperson also unveiled the revised Vision and Mission Statements of the Navy Education Society, realigned with the overarching mandate of cultivating a robust framework that transforms students into future-ready citizens grounded in a strong value system.

He noted that the revision reflects the transformational ethos of NEP-2020, reaffirming the commitment of NES to providing high-quality, inclusive education while celebrating significant milestones and achievements of Naval Schools across India.

In recognition of academic excellence, the Chairperson presented the NES Academic Awards for the Academic Year 2024-25 during the conference. Delegates were also afforded a guided tour of the Navy Children Schools in Visakhapatnam.

--IANS

rch/dpb