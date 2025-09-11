Navy Chief to commission new base INS Aravali in Gurugram tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi will on Friday commission the Navy’s new communications base INS Aravali in Gurugram, an official said.

INS Aravali, deriving its name from the unwavering Aravali range, shall support various information and communication centres of the Indian Navy, which are key to India’s and the Indian Navy’s command, control and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) framework.

Guided by the motto ‘Maritime Security through Collaboration’, the Naval Base exemplifies a supportive and collaborative ethos, working seamlessly with naval units, MDA centres and allied stakeholders, said the official in a statement.

The Crest of the base comprises central mountain imagery perfectly symbolising the unwavering and strong Aravali Range, and the rising sun representing eternal vigilance, resilience and energy, in addition to the dawn of niche technological capabilities in the field of Communications and MDA, said the statement.

Thus, the Crest embodies the steadfast commitment of the Base to facilitate eternal vigilance to defend India’s maritime interests, it said.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni through video conferencing from New Delhi.

A joint team of 10 women officers will cover more than 26,000 nautical miles during this voyage, marking the first-ever tri-service expedition of its kind. The formal departure of the boat took place on September 11.

“This is the first time in history that women officers of all three services -- the Army, Navy, and Air Force -- are undertaking a mission to sail around the world, united under one flag and one mission,” Singh said.

The Defence Minister added: “I am certain our daughters will complete this mission and show the world that the valour of Indian women knows no bounds. This is not just a sea voyage -- it is also a journey of discipline, courage, and willpower. Storms, loneliness, fatigue, and despair may come your way, but the light of determination burning in your hearts will overcome every challenge. When you return, you will not just come back after circumnavigating the oceans -- you will return after creating a new record for India.”

--IANS

rch/dan