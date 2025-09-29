Navratri: Devotees flock to temples to worship Mahagauri in Varanasi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of Saptami, the seventh day of Sharadiya Navratri, the spiritual city of Varanasi witnessed an extraordinary expression of devotion as thousands of devotees gathered to worship Goddess Mahagauri, a revered form of Goddess Durga.

Varanasi’s unique tradition of worshipping not just the Navdurga but nine forms of Gauri was on full display, showcasing the city's deep-rooted cultural and religious heritage.

Unlike most parts of the country where devotees focus on the nine forms of Durga during Navratri, Kashi holds a special ritual tradition of worshipping Nine Gauris, with a dedicated temple, invocation mantra, and specific puja method for each. This practice adds a distinctive spiritual dimension to the festival in the holy city.

On Saptami, devotees offered special prayers at the Mangala Gauri Temple, situated near the sacred Panchganga Ghat, and the Mata Annapurna Temple, adjacent to the famous Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Both temples saw a huge influx of worshippers from the early hours of dawn, and the darshan continued till late in the night.

A devotee at the Mangala Gauri Temple shared, "Today, it is believed that visiting the goddess brings no shortage of food and wealth... A large crowd is gathering to have darshan..."

The religious significance of Mahagauri is deeply embedded in scriptures such as the Durga Saptashati, which narrates how the gods, once defeated by the demons Shumbh and Nishumbh, prayed to a divine form on the banks of the river Ganga. This divine form was Mahagauri. It is believed that from Mahagauri emerged Goddess Kaushiki, who ultimately defeated the demons and restored balance in the universe.

Adding to the spiritual atmosphere, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his Navratri greetings on social media. In a post on X, he wrote: "The seventh form of Goddess Durga, Maa Kalratri, destroys the wicked and grants protection to her devotees. May the animate and inanimate world prosper, may everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity, and health. This is my prayer to Goddess Bhagwati."

As the Navratri festival progresses, Kashi continues to be immersed in divine energy, with temples glowing in festive lights, and the sounds of conch shells, bells, and devotional hymns filling the air, offering a powerful glimpse into the enduring legacy of Shakti worship in India’s spiritual capital.

