Navratri: Ashtami celebrations in Himachal's Naina Devi Temple draw thousands

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The holy occasion of Ashtami was marked by grand celebrations and heavy footfall at the famous Shaktipeeth Shri Naina Devi Temple, perched atop the hills of Bilaspur district in Himachal Pradesh.

Since early morning, thousands of devotees have thronged the temple to offer prayers and perform Ashtami rituals, seeking blessings of peace, prosperity, and well-being for their families.

Worshippers from various states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, made their way to the revered shrine. The day is dedicated to the worship of Mata Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga.

Along with traditional Ashtami pujan, special havan rituals were conducted at the ancient Havan Kund within the temple complex. According to SDM Dharampal, who also serves as the Mela Officer and Temple Trust Chairman, “All arrangements for Ashtami puja were completed in advance. Devotees are being guided in organised queues to ensure smooth darshan. We are ensuring that no devotee faces any inconvenience.”

He further stated that the temple trust and district administration, under the guidance of the Himachal Pradesh government, had implemented robust crowd management and safety measures to handle the large influx of pilgrims.

Priest Lucky Sharma, speaking about the significance of the day, said, “On Ashtami, Mataji is offered Kadah Prasad, which is believed to be her favourite. Devotees also offer 'ahutis (sacred offerings)' into the Havan Kund to seek the divine grace of the Goddess.”

“Today is Ashtami and devotees are arriving in large numbers and special Aarti is performed throughout the day,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Delhi, similar scenes of devotion were witnessed at the iconic Jhandewalan Mata Temple. Long lines of devotees gathered since morning to pay homage and participate in the rituals of Ashtami.

A devotee says, "We have been coming on Ashtami for the past 10-12 years. We come every Ashtami, but especially during Navratri. The arrangements are very good; ten years ago, it was not like this. The way the arrangements are done now, everything is smooth and no one faces any trouble."

Both temples saw an atmosphere of spiritual fervour and devotion, as the sacred festival of Navratri continues to unite people across states in celebration of divine feminine energy.

