Navratri 2025: Sea of devotees flocks to Naina Devi Temple, chants of 'Jai Mata Di' echo all around

Nainital, Sep 22 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, a sea of devotees thronged the revered Naina Devi Temple in Nainital from the early hours of Monday. As the temple doors opened at 4 a.m., chants of “Jai Mata Di” echoed through the crisp mountain air, setting a deeply spiritual tone for the day.

The temple premises were beautifully adorned with vibrant marigold garlands and colourful lights, reflecting the festive spirit of Navratri. Devotees, both local and from neighbouring regions, gathered to seek blessings, offer prayers, and catch a glimpse of Maa Naina Devi, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of India.

According to temple priest Pandit Ganesh Joshi, the influx of devotees has been significant since the early morning hours.

"Naina Devi Temple holds immense spiritual significance. It is believed that the left eye of Goddess Sati fell here, which is why the temple is called a Shaktipeeth," the priest told IANS.

While the temple sees a steady stream of worshippers year-round, Pandit Joshi noted that the number of visitors multiplies during Navratri.

"The devotion intensifies during these nine days. Special prayers and rituals are held, and the temple vibrates with divine energy," he added.

The Sharadiya Navratri celebrations at the temple will culminate with a grand Durga Puja on Saptami (the seventh day), followed by a ceremonial city-wide procession of Goddess Durga’s idol on Dashami.

Many devotees believe that Maa Naina Devi has miraculous powers, particularly in curing eye-related ailments.

"People with vision problems come here in faith, and many believe they return with divine healing," Pandit Joshi said.

Among the faithful was Abhishek Raj Pandey, a devotee from Haldwani, who expressed gratitude for a wish that he believes was fulfilled through the grace of the Mother Goddess.

“I made a mannat (wish) last year, and it came true. That’s why I’ve returned this Navratri - to offer my thanks,” he said.

Local resident Parunita Sah remarked on the surge in footfall.

"The energy here is unmatched. People from far and wide are coming, and it feels like the entire town is celebrating as one," she said.

Seema Seth, another local devotee, added: "Punjabis, too, hold deep reverence for Maa Naina Devi. We come with milk, fruits, and prasad, hoping for our wishes to be granted. The faith is unshakable."

