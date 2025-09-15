Navjot was unconscious after BMW hit bike, was deliberately taken to distant hospital: FIR details emerge

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The First Information Report (FIR), filed in the luxury car crash that resulted in the death of a senior official of the Ministry of Finance, has made shocking 'revelations' on the probable reasons behind Navjot Singh’s death and also hints at a possible cover-up by the BMW owners.

Deceased Navjot Singh's wife Sandeep Kaur in her complaint said that they pleaded with the woman who hit their motorbike to take them to a nearby hospital, but they were ‘forcibly’ taken to a small hospital in far-off GTB Nagar.

Navjot Singh (52), Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, died on Sunday after he and his wife were severely injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station on Ring Road. Both were returning from the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara when the crash took place.

The FIR sheds lights on shocking lapses and alleged cover-up that followed the fatal mishap in Delhi’s Cantonment area.

According to the FIR, Navjot Singh was unconscious after the accident and his wife requested the accused woman to take him to a nearby hospital but the BMW driver deliberately took him to a hospital of her acquaintance, 19 kms away from the accident site, thereby losing precious time in the administering of treatment to the injured couple.

Recording her statement, the victim’s wife said that the woman was driving her BMW at break-neck speed and the accident took place after she lost control of her car.

According to the FIR, the accident happened when Navjot Singh and his wife were going from Dhaula Kuan towards Delhi Cantt Metro Station on the Ring Road. Their motorbike was hit from behind while they were returning home after lunch.

She further claims that the blue-coloured BMW car came from behind at a high speed and rammed into their bike, following which both of them were flung on to the road.

“My husband suffered severe injuries on his head, face and legs. I suffered multiple fractures in my arms and legs, a head injury and 14 stitches,” she said in her statement.

The accused woman has been identified as Gagan Preet Kaur. She was at the wheel of the car during the time of the mishap.

After the deadly collision, the accused offered help but took the injured couple to a hospital owned by one of her acquaintances, with an alleged intention to get a clean chit.

The accident took place at around 1:30 P.M. on Sunday near the Ring Road. The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections like 281, 125, 105, 238 BNS.

The road accident has been cited as the reason behind the death of Navjot Singh, a senior government official in the Finance Ministry, in the FIR lodged with the police.

