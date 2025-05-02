Navi Mumbai police launches operation to track down wanted criminals and illegal nationals

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Navi Mumbai police launched a combing operation late Thursday night to arrest wanted and absconding criminals and identify illegal foreign nationals in the area.

Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray stated that approximately 70 police officials will be involved in the operation. This includes "2 inspectors, seven officers, 30 officials from the Riot Control Unit (RCP) of Navi Mumbai Police, among other security personnel".

"We have formed three teams for this operation. Some specific areas have been mapped and will be probed thoroughly," Thackeray told ANI.

As part of the operation, police will also check previous criminal records. "We have identified a few criminals already, and an investigation will be conducted accordingly," he added.

The police also plan to investigate illegal foreign nationals and proceed with further investigation under the Passport Act, 1967. Citizens have been urged to share any information about such individuals or those involved in narcotic-related networks.

"If anyone in the public has information, they should inform the police. Their identity will be kept secret, and action will be taken based on the information," the police official assured.

Meanwhile a similar operation against illegal Bangldeshi nationals is ongoing in neighbouring Gujarat, On April 30, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated that the state administration had demolished illegal encroachments where Bangladeshis are residing illegally.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation organised a demolition drive against the illegal Bangladeshis living near the Chandola Lake. Over 180 Bangladeshi intruders were identified by the officials in the presence of more than 2000 police personnel.

The Ahmedabad police commissioner, Gyanendra Singh Malik, said that Bangal Vaas is a region where a lot of Bangladeshis live, and action has been taken against them earlier as well.

He stated that the police officials had conducted a mass operation where more than 180 Bangladeshis were identified. More than 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the region, apart from the illegal construction, which the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has since destroyed.

The Ahmedabad police commissioner further registered an FIR against Lallu Bihari who allegedly used to make fake rental agreements and Aadhar cards. Some individuals have also been found to have obtained illegal passports, and the police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

