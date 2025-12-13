Navi Mumbai housing prices to be reduced by CIDCO: Maha Deputy CM Shinde

Nagpur, Dec 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday announced in the Legislative Council that the rates fixed by the state-run City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) for various categories of houses in Navi Mumbai are being reduced by 10 per cent. With this decision, CIDCO houses will now be available at lower prices, making home ownership more accessible and bringing relief to common citizens aspiring to buy houses in the Navi Mumbai region.

In his statement, Eknath Shinde said that CIDCO has constructed around 17,000 houses across several nodes of Navi Mumbai, including Kharghar, Vashi, Kharkopar, Taloja, Ulve, Kalamboli, Kamothe and Panvel.

He informed the House that the lottery process for allotment of these houses will be completed within the next two months. Shinde said the decision to reduce housing prices was taken with the objective of easing the financial burden on buyers and ensuring wider access to affordable housing.

The Deputy Chief Minister clarified that the 10 per cent reduction in prices will apply specifically to houses under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories.

He said the move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Housing for All” and will help common citizens secure quality housing at affordable rates.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM Shinde also announced in the Legislative Council that the state government has decided to provide immediate housing to senior citizens and to create adequate housing stock for this purpose.

He said the government has also adopted a policy to provide housing to economically weaker and needy sections such as mill workers, dabbawalas and Mathadis. To ensure timely housing for all these groups, a substantial housing stock is required at the state level, and decisions have been taken accordingly.

“The government has decided to pool housing stock available under various government schemes to ensure that houses can be allotted to all these groups in a planned and priority-based manner. For this housing stock, we intend to include provisions under schemes such as Development Control Regulation (DCR) 33(7), 33(9) and 33(12B) in Mumbai, along with state-level schemes like Inclusive Housing and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY),” Shinde said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also referred to cases of encroachment on mangrove land and stressed the need to protect and preserve mangrove forests. Keeping this in view, he said the government is considering granting green Transferable Development Rights (TDR) as part of its environmental protection measures.

