Naveen Patnaik seeks Centre's intervention over urea shortage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief, Naveen Patnaik, has written to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J.P. Nadda, flagging the issue of urea shortage during the ongoing Kharif season.

Naveen Patnaik, in his letter dated August 29, urged J.P. Nadda to ensure the adequate supply of urea to Odisha in the "interest of the farming community."

Highlighting that agriculture is the "mainstay of Odisha's economy," which provides livelihood to more than 70 per cent of its population, Naveen Patnaik said, "In the past two decades, Odisha's growth in the agricultural sector has been spectacular. From a mere importer of rice, Odisha has transformed itself into a major contributor to the country's Public Distribution System."

"This has become possible because of the use of technology and adequate supply of input," he added.

Naveen Patnaik stressed the importance of uninterrupted fertiliser supply, stating, "Fertiliser being a major input to agriculture production, its smooth supply is very crucial for crop growth during Kharif. The farmers of Odisha are now facing a major problem in obtaining urea during this ongoing Kharif season."

Naveen Patnaik expressed concern over the crisis, saying, "Short supply of urea along with its black marketing and adulteration is a major concern for our farmers now at the start of the Kharif season. In many districts, particularly in tribal regions, the farmers are on an agitation path due to the non-availability of urea. If not addressed timely, it may cause serious disruption of farm activities which will impact production and also affect the livelihood of farmers."

He also questioned the Odisha government's handling of the situation, pointing out that although it claims to have 7.94 lakh tonnes of urea, farmers continue to face shortages.

"Urea is being sold illegally at a higher price than the government-approved rate across Odisha," Naveen Patnaik noted.

Alleging irregularities in distribution, he said, "MARKFED, the government's designated distribution agency, is supplying subsidised fertilisers to private traders instead of farmers. Despite lower fertiliser use in Odisha, supply chain mismanagement and corruption have pushed our farmers to the edge."

Naveen Patnaik also raised concern over the delay in the Talcher fertiliser plant.

"The foundation stone was laid in 2018, and it was promised to be functional in 36 months. But seven years later, it still remains non-operational," he said.

Calling for strict measures, he added, "Need of the hour is immediate crackdown on black marketing and punishment of guilty dealers and officials associated with fertiliser distribution through cooperative societies."

In this context, Naveen Patnaik said, "I would like to request you to take necessary steps for adequate supply of urea to Odisha during this Kharif season in the larger interest of the farming community."

