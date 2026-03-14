Naveen Patnaik raises alarm over ‘horse-trading’ attempts by BJP ahead of RS polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 14 (IANS) Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik has raised an alarm over the alleged "horse-trading" attempts by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for Monday.

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Reacting to the development in the state, Patnaik has said that he firmly believes in democracy but feels “scared” that democratic principles are being undermined.

The BJD chief alleged that despite lacking adequate numbers, the ruling party has fielded a fifth candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls and is claiming victory, raising serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Patnaik condemned the alleged attempts to influence elected representatives and urged both the media and the public to remain vigilant.

He said strict monitoring of the activities of leaders and members of the ruling party was necessary to safeguard democracy and to ensure that elected representatives cast their votes in accordance with the Constitution and the norms laid down by the Election Commission of India.

The Congress has reportedly moved some of its legislators to Karnataka, where the party is in power, amid fears of cross-voting in the closely contested Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

Meanwhile, senior BJD leader Dibya Shankar Mishra echoed similar concerns and called for greater transparency in the election process.

Mishra alleged that efforts were being made to encourage “horse trading” among legislators and warned that such practices could weaken democratic institutions.

Expressing concerns over the possible horse-trading move allegedly by the BJP, Mishra appealed to the media and the public to keep a close watch on the activities of leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party in connection with the Rajya Sabha election from the state.

“Protect democracy and ensure that no horse trading takes place so that the election process is conducted according to the norms of the Constitution and the rules set by the Election Commission,” he said.

He added that every elected representative should exercise their franchise independently and in accordance with constitutional provisions and electoral norms.

The allegations have sharpened the political atmosphere in Odisha ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, with opposition leaders raising questions about the conduct of the ruling party and the fairness of the election process.

--IANS

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