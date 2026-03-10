Naveen Patnaik criticises Odisha govt’s indifference, demands immediate rescue of Odias

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday targeted the Odisha government, accusing it of showing no urgency in rescuing Odia people stranded in West Asian countries amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Expressing concern over the stranded Odia people, Naveen Patnaik wrote on his X handle that he could feel the fear and anxiety of Odias -- from labourers to students, professionals, tourists, and travellers -- trapped in the horrific war in the Middle East, as well as of their families and loved ones in Odisha anxiously awaiting their return.

He further added that the Air routes are closed, flights are being cancelled, and borders are shut as well. In such untimely circumstances, it is the duty of the Odisha government to bring back all Odias safely, he said.

“However, the government's failure to show any such urgency, to take swift steps, is only making their plight even more difficult. Why is the government remaining indifferent?” questioned Patnaik.

Targeting the state government, the BJD president further questioned, “Where is that pompous rhetoric about ‘Odia Asmita’ now, when it cannot stand firmly with the people of Odisha in this difficult time? The Odisha government, instead of engaging in tall talk, should immediately take firm steps to bring back all Odias from the war zone safely. Swift and timely action will provide reassurance to every Odia and save many lives.”

The ex-CM once again requested the Government of Odisha and the Government of India to take immediate steps to see that they return to their homes in India. Patnaik had earlier also sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister of India, S. Jaishankar, requesting him to make urgent arrangements for the rescue of the stranded Odias from the conflict zone.

The Odisha government has constituted a working group in coordination with Odisha Parivar Directorate, Home Department, Odisha, the State Labour Directorate, and the office of the Protector of Emigrants (POE), Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, to keep a close watch on the safety and the condition of Odia migrant workers, professionals, tourists present in the Gulf countries.

The Officer on Special Duty, Pritish Panda, Directorate of Odisha Paribar, Odia Language Literature and Culture Department, is designated as a single point to coordinate with Odia Diaspora.

Meanwhile, Odisha Panchayati Raj Minister Rabinarayan Naik on Tuesday said that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Odia people stranded in West Asian countries and monitoring the supply of LPG and price of essential commodities.

