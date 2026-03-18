Naveen Patnaik clarifies purpose of Biju Naveen Foundation amid row

Bhubaneswar, March 18 (IANS) In response to growing political controversy over the formation of the 'Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation', Leader of Opposition in Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday clarified that he personally decided to form ‘Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation' trust in the name of Biju Patnaik, emphasising that it was created for charitable purposes and not connected to any political party.

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Patnaik explained that Biju Babu was widely known for his charitable work, including instituting the Kalinga UNESCO Award to promote science. He recalled that he and his siblings had earlier donated Cuttack’s Anand Bhavan to the people of Odisha.

Detailing the process, Patnaik said he first travelled to Delhi before undergoing a medical operation in Mumbai, where he consulted senior lawyers and chartered accountants. Based on their advice, he resolved to establish a trust in Biju Babu’s name. He added that the trust began with a small fund of Rs 1 lakh from his personal resources.

“This trust has no connection with BJD or any other political party. It will work solely for the welfare of the people of Odisha,” Patnaik stated.

Even Naveen Patnaik is not taking his salary from the government. He is fully devoted to the people of Odisha.

Meanwhile, during a heated Zero Hour session in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, several BJP MLAs, including Santosh Khatua has reportedly levelled serious allegations against the formation and financial transparency of the Biju Naveen Foundation.

Khatua questioned the "mysterious" circumstances surrounding the trust's registration, noting that while it claims to serve the interests of Odisha, much of its administrative groundwork appeared to have been conducted in Delhi with a significant delay in public disclosure.

The legislator expressed deep suspicion regarding the foundation's leadership, pointing out that its president is an individual who has officially retired from Odisha politics yet reportedly wields "absolute power" over the entity.

​Khatua further alleged that the foundation might be serving as a terminal for diverting political funds from the BJD, suggesting that money intended for state governance and party activities is being transferred to this private trust without adequate oversight.

He raised concerns that certain individuals may have had their signatures taken for the trust’s formation without being fully informed of its bylaws or long-term objectives.

Demanding a high-level investigation, the MLA asserted that the people of Odisha have a right to know the source of the foundation's funding and why its operations are being shielded from the state's direct regulatory framework, especially if it involves resources originally contributed by the public.

--IANS

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