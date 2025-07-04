Nationalism must be inculcated among students: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, July 4 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that nationalism must be inculcated among students, and they should be involved in various social activities.

The Chief Minister said that simply creating a career should not be the only motto of the students; they should be involved in various constructive and social activities.

“I have not found many students who secured top positions in board and university examinations in social and innovative activities,” he said after launching the ‘Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework-TSQAAF’.

Saha, who also holds the Education portfolio, said that through this assessment (TSQAAF) process standard of education in schools would be evaluated and accordingly they would be given a ranking. The Chief Minister in a post on X said, “Education is not just about acquiring formal certificates; it's a vital catalyst for instilling moral values in life.” “Tripura has already taken robust steps to implement the National Education Policy. The School Education Department is working tirelessly to create a healthy, competitive environment, transforming each school into a centre of excellence.” “Just as NAAC-accredited higher education institutions are based on quality standards, we're launching the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (TSQAAF) for schools,” he said.

As per the NEP-2020 monitoring of studies, the performance of students and teachers would be improved in a big way, the Chief Minister said, adding that the teachers must go beyond the stipulated syllabus, and they should encourage the students to do something positive. He said that on June 23, Tripura became the third state in the country to achieve full literacy after Goa and Mizoram.

“By successfully implementing the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', Tripura’s literacy rate has now increased to 95.6 per cent,” Saha pointed out. He said that Tripura has achieved the recognition of a fully literate state, which is a matter of great pride for the people of the state.

Senior Education Department officials said that the state’s dropout rate in all levels of school education is less than the national average.

--IANS

sc/uk