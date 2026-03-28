National Working President post not needed in JDU: Anand Mohan

Patna, March 28 (IANS) Former MP and influential leader Anand Mohan has asserted that there is no longer any need for the post of a "National Working President" in the Janata Dal (United).

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Emphasising the centrality of leadership, Anand Mohan stated that Nitish Kumar remains the supreme authority within the JD(U).

He argued that now that Nitish Kumar is set to move to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha member, he will be able to dedicate his full time to strengthening the party organisation.

According to him, the concept of a 'National Working President' was relevant only when Nitish Kumar was occupied with the demanding responsibilities of serving as Bihar's Chief Minister.

With that phase changing, Anand Mohan believes the role has become redundant.

He further stressed the importance of sending a clear, unified message to party workers and supporters—particularly those from Backward and Extremely Backward communities—that all key decisions within the party are taken under Nitish Kumar's leadership.

This statement has intensified internal discussions within the JD(U) and raised fresh questions about the party's organisational structure and future leadership dynamics.

Amid intensifying political speculation in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, further fueling discussions over his potential successor.

As the political landscape evolves, former MP Anand Mohan has become increasingly active, openly advocating for Nishant Kumar to be appointed the next Chief Minister of the state.

Weighing in on the ongoing debate, Anand Mohan dismissed suggestions that Nishant Kumar could first be made Deputy Chief Minister.

His statement has added a new dimension to the succession debate within the JD(U), as discussions around leadership transition and future power dynamics continue to gain momentum.

Earlier, his wife, JDU MP from Sheohar, Lovely Anand, said that Nitish Kumar should reconsider his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 16, and as per the constitutional provisions, he has to resign from the post of Member of the Legislative Council within 14 days. If he refuses to resign by March 30, his Rajya Sabha membership would be cancelled.

--IANS

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