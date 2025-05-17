National Scheduled Caste Commission to submit report on Vadakattu caste violence in two days

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will submit a detailed report to the Union government within the next two days on the caste-based violence that erupted in Vadakadu village in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district earlier this month.

The announcement was made by NCSC Director S. Ravivarman, who visited Thiruvalluvar Nagar -- the epicentre of the May 5 clash between Dalits and caste Hindus -- on Friday.

He was accompanied by Pudukkottai District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Gupta, NCSC investigation officer Suresh, and senior intelligence officer S. Lister.

Before inspecting the violence-hit area, the NCSC team visited the Government Medical College Hospital, where several injured victims are undergoing treatment.

The violent altercation, reportedly sparked by longstanding tensions, left over 20 people injured. A Dalit resident’s hut was torched, and several vehicles were vandalised during the unrest.

So far, 29 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

District Collector M. Aruna conducted her first inspection of Thiruvalluvar Nagar on Friday, following a directive from the court.

Ravivarman, in a statement, said that a comprehensive field assessment had been completed and emphasized the need for urgent rehabilitation of the affected Dalit families.

He added that local authorities have been instructed to ensure the safety of the victims and arrange the timely disbursal of compensation.

The Vadakadu incident is the latest in a series of caste-related clashes that have plagued southern Tamil Nadu. Districts such as Madurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Pudukkottai have witnessed frequent outbreaks of violence involving Dalits and Other Backward Class (OBC) communities, particularly the Thevars.

These conflicts have resulted in multiple casualties and widespread social unrest.

The NCSC’s forthcoming report is expected to outline specific recommendations for curbing caste-based violence in the region and ensuring justice for the affected communities.

--IANS

aal/skp