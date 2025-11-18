National Padyatra from Nov 26 to Dec 6 to mark 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday shared the blueprint for the proposed National Padyatra from November 26 to December 6 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event will also look to channel youth energy into nation-building, towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, he said.

Briefing the media on the progress of the ongoing district-level padyatras and outlining the key highlights of the National Padyatra, Mandaviya said, “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Kutch to Kohima, lakhs of people have walked together for national unity. This is a celebration of the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, while also being a national movement to channel youth energy into nation-building, towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.”

The campaign started with digital activities, which included a reel competition, essay writing, and the Sardar@150 Young Leaders Quiz.

As a part of the on-ground initiatives, Padyatras are being conducted at the district level across the country, and at the Assembly Constituency level in some states. A yatra of district representatives from all districts to Gujarat is also underway, building up to the national padyatra.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, through MY Bharat, is organising the nationwide Sardar@150 Unity March padyatra with an aim to deepen national pride, civic engagement, and youth participation across the country.

The National Padyatra will begin on November 26 from Karamsad, the family home of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and conclude on December 6 at the Statue of Unity, covering nearly 190 km in 11 days.

Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, Ministers of State, Governors, State Ministers and MPs will lead the padyatra each day, with invitations extended to famous personalities from various sectors and fields to be a part of this nationwide movement.

Cabinet Ministers, luminaries, and national leaders will join as speakers each day to address ten themes inspired by the life and legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel through the Sardar Sabhas.

Every evening, Gram Sabhas will be conducted, during which village sampark activities will take place and cultural performances will be presented, reflecting the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

The padyatra will be entirely Swadeshi, carrying the central message of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The route will feature 150 thematic stops with exhibitions, cultural displays, and community engagements marking Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. 10 major Sardar Sabhas will cover themes such as cooperatives, Bardoli Satyagraha, administrative leadership, constitutional vision, and the integration of princely states.

The participants will walk 15-18 km daily, experiencing classical and folk performances, unity-themed art, traditional sports, and showcases of key government schemes, while NSS units conduct parallel social development and awareness activities in nearby villages en route to the padyatra.

Registrations and details of all activities are being hosted on the MY Bharat Portal (Sardar@150 Unity March). Youth across the nation are encouraged to register and actively participate in this historic campaign, embodying the ideals of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat in their everyday lives and civic responsibilities.

