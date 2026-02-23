National Integration Tour strengthens unity and cultural understanding: Manipur Guv

Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said that the National Integration Tour helps people understand the country’s diversity, pluralism and cultural unity, while fostering a stronger sense of national integration.

On Monday, the Governor visited the headquarters of 26 Sector, Assam Rifles at Pallel in the tribal-inhabited Kakching district, where he flagged off a team that participated in the National Integration Tour 2025-2026.

The 23-member team, comprising leaders of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), visited Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Guwahati and Shillong during the 15-day tour.

Maj. Gen. Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), and Brigadier Robeen Chatterjee, Commander, 26 Sector, Assam Rifles, welcomed the Governor on his arrival at the garrison premises.

While interacting with the team members, Bhalla appreciated the initiative undertaken by the Assam Rifles in promoting national integration and people-to-people connect. Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, said that such tours help participants gain a deeper understanding of India’s diversity, pluralistic values and cultural unity, thereby strengthening the spirit of national integration.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”, the Governor emphasised that citizens should make efforts to connect with every nook and corner of the country.

He appealed to the participants to carry forward the message of national unity, harmony and mutual understanding across Manipur.

The participants also shared their experiences of the tour and expressed gratitude to the Assam Rifles for organising such an exposure visit.

Earlier, the Governor interacted with trainees undergoing skill development training at the sector headquarters and encouraged them to make the best use of the opportunities provided for their personal growth and self-reliance.

Later, the Governor visited the headquarters of the tribal-inhabited Tengnoupal district, where he was received by the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police.

The district officials briefed Bhalla on various administrative and security-related issues pertaining to the district.

The Governor, along with the First Lady Jyoti Bhalla, also planted saplings at the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

