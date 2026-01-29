National flag on 108-feet high mast installed at Army Garrison in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the national flag installed on a 108-feet high mast at Army Garrison here on Thursday.

The solemn ceremony organised by the Indian Army at the Mehdipatnam Garrison was attended by senior Army officers, civil dignitaries, representatives of the Flag Foundation of India, soldiers, veterans and NCC cadets.

The event included a guard of honour, hoisting of the national flag and the rendition of the national anthem, said a defence release.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor paid tribute to the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the Indian armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices made by soldiers and their families.

He expressed appreciation for the contribution of veterans and Veer Naris and encouraged NCC cadets to uphold the values of discipline, service and patriotism.

The Governor also thanked Naveen Jindal, President, Flag Foundation of India, for sponsoring the 108-feet high mast flag, commending its efforts in promoting respect for the tricolour and strengthening national pride.

Maj Gen Rahul Dev Sharma, General-Officer-Commanding Bison Division, expressed his gratitude to the Governor and emphasised the Indian Army’s commitment to upholding the dignity of the national flag and said that the installation of this high-mast flag is a testament to the seamless synergy between the civil administration and the Bison Division.

The Mehdipatnam Garrison, with its rich military heritage, was highlighted as a symbol of discipline, readiness and service to the nation.

This is the third-tallest flagpost in Hyderabad.

The flag in Sanjeevaiah Park on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake stands tall at 288 feet.

In 2023, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a 120-foot replica of a historic flagpost at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad. The replica is a reminder of the teak wood flagpost where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time in 1948, when the Hyderabad state was integrated into the Indian Union.

A 100-feet-tall national flag was unfurled at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016.

