National Education Policy bringing transformation in India for students: Assam Guv

Guwahati, Jan 29 (IANS) Assam Governor and Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, has said that the transformative reforms are underway in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the entry of foreign universities into the country.

Addressing the third convocation ceremony of Rabindranath Tagore University at Hojai on Wednesday, the Governor described the occasion as a milestone marking both the culmination of years of hard work and the beginning of a new journey for the graduates.

Congratulating the students on their academic achievements, he also acknowledged the crucial role played by parents and teachers in shaping their success.

Focusing on the evolving education landscape, Governor Acharya said the reforms introduced under the NEP are aimed at making Indian education more holistic, skill-oriented and globally competitive.

He noted that the decision to allow reputed foreign universities to establish campuses in India reflects growing international confidence in the country's education system and opens up wider global opportunities for Indian students without requiring them to go abroad.

Referring to India's civilisational values, the Governor said the country has long upheld ideals of truth, compassion, harmony and non-violence, drawing inspiration from figures such as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Srimanta Sankardev, Madhavdev and Rabindranath Tagore.

He stressed that Tagore's philosophy of education, which seeks to liberate the mind and nurture humanity, remains deeply relevant in the modern era.

Governor Acharya emphasised that education should not be confined to personal advancement alone, but must also contribute to social welfare, particularly for the underprivileged.

He urged the graduates to consider service to humanity as an integral part of their professional commitment.

Highlighting the role of youth in nation-building, the Governor quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on youth energy, calling it the greatest asset of the nation.

He said skill development, innovation and global competitiveness are essential as India moves towards its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Governor also called upon the teaching fraternity of Rabindranath Tagore University to help students equip themselves with Industry 4.0 skills, expressing confidence that the university's academic environment would enable graduates to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

Rabindranath Tagore University Vice-Chancellor Manabendra Dutta Chaudhary, former Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Amarjyoti Choudhury, Registrar Sandeep Ratna, along with faculty members, students, parents and other dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.

