National convention of wedding & event planners held in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 14 (IANS) The first ever national convention of wedding and event planners concluded on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city, officials said.

Officials added that Kashmir hosted its first ever national convention of wedding and event planners under the title 'Hindustan 2025', organised by ICEI International Events.

"The two-day event was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) and it marked a milestone for the valley's emerging event industry."

"The International Convention of the Event Industry was presided over by President Rituraj Khanna, with Gunjan Singhal serving as Chairperson and Irshad Hazari as Convention Director."

The convention was formally inaugurated by the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"Day one featured detailed industry sessions followed by a grand wedding showcase at SKICC, where leading event professionals presented new concepts and trends."

"On the second day, the convention concluded with a closing ceremony presided over by Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference."

"Delegates from across India participated in the convention, gaining both professional insights and cultural experiences during their stay in the valley. Organisers said the event not only highlighted Kashmir as a potential hub for the wedding and event industry but also provided a platform for networking and knowledge exchange."

"The convention was coordinated by Irshad Hazari of Euphoria Travel Services, who ensured seamless arrangements and a memorable experience for all participants," officials said.

Kashmir is fast picking up as the dream destination for weddings and other events those are being planned in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

