National Biodiversity Authority disburses Rs 45 lakh benefit for commercial use of resources

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has disbursed Rs 45.05 lakh as benefit-sharing amount with more than 90 Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs) across 10 States and two Union Territories, an official said on Monday.

The benefit-sharing amount was generated from the commercial use of various biological resources, including certain insects, microorganisms found in soil and water and cultivated Red Sanders in these states.

The disbursal to benefit claimers through State Biodiversity Boards and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils is a part of NBA’s efforts to conserve biodiversity and ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of biological resources, said a statement issued by an official of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The pay-outs will benefit BMCs in States and Union Territories including Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Ladakh, as well as to 15 farmers of Red Sanders from Andhra Pradesh.

These BMCs represent a range of diverse ecological and institutional settings, including rural villages, urban local bodies, mangrove areas and industrial vicinities, the statement said.

The various biological resources, for which the benefits were disbursed, were used to develop a range of products, showing how biodiversity supports scientific innovation and the bio-economy.

Through the Access and Benefit-Sharing mechanism, a share of the commercial benefits gained by the companies is returned to the communities, helping improve livelihoods and encouraging communities to actively protect and conserve biodiversity, said the statement.

In recent years, the NBA has put in place simplified regulations to improve transparency and promote ease of doing business, while continuing to safeguard communities’ interests and biodiversity.

The NBA works closely with States, local bodies, researchers, industry and communities to spread awareness and build capacity for biodiversity conservation and its sustainable use.

It supports the documentation of People’s Biodiversity Registers including traditional knowledge details and participatory approach in managing and protecting biodiversity at the grassroots level, said the statement.

Collectively, these measures have resulted in cumulative ABS payments crossing Rs 145 crore (around $16 million).

The NBA continues to play a key role in advancing India’s obligations under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Nagoya Protocol on ABS at both national and international levels and towards attaining the goals of the National Biodiversity Target and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

