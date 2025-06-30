Nation will be governed by Babasaheb’s Constitution, not by Sharia: BJP flays RJD, Cong

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Taking strong exception to INDIA bloc’s fresh opposition to Waqf reforms, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday said that the current government won’t allow a repeat of the Emergency era and will ensure that the nation is governed by laws, as enshrined in the Constitution.

Addressing a Press conference at the party HQs, the BJP's RS MP tore into the harmful ‘designs and dreams’ of the INDIA bloc, accusing it of introducing Sharia laws from the backdoor when the Congress government was in power.

"Whatever the INDIA alliance is dreaming of, we will never let those dreams come true. The nation will be governed by Babasaheb’s Constitution, not by the Sharia," Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

The BJP lawmaker's sharp critique came in the backdrop of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s claims of "throwing Waqf Act into the dustbin" if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power in Bihar that is slated to go to polls later this year.

Addressing a rally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, Yadav said that the NDA government is on its way out and once the RJD-Congress combine comes to power in the state, the Waqf Act brought by the Modi government will be thrown into the dustbin.

Hitting out at the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister over alleged minority appeasement, Muslims in particular, Trivedi said that the Gandhi Maidan saw a large-scale movement in the 1970s to overthrow the Emergency-era dictators, but it was unfortunate that the RJD and Congress were conspiring against the Constitution at the same historic venue.

“Whatever Tejashwi and other leaders said for wooing the minorities is a brazen insult and ignorance of the Constitution. This goes to show their deep-rooted mindset to usurp the Constitutional powers for their political gains,” he claimed.

He further demanded clear and straightforward answers from them as to why the Opposition was resorting to such gimmicks and showing utter disregard for the Constitution.

He also cited the example of Muslim nations from the Gulf including Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and more and asked whether the INDIA bloc wants to bring a law, even harsher than Sharia.

The BJP MP also flayed RJD and SP for calling themselves champions of socialism and stated that ‘samajvaad’ calls for equitable distribution of wealth and resources but they want the ownership of 49 lakh acres of land to remain with the Waqf Board.

“This goes against the basic principles and tenets of socialism,” he added.

