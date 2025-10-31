Nation Unity Day: MP Guv administers oath to Raj Bhavan employees

Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor, Mangubhai Patel, on Friday administered the oath of ‘Unity Day’ to Raj Bhavan employees while paying glowing tributes to legendary freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birthday anniversary.

The Governor, who also belongs to Gujarat, the home state of ‘Iron Man’ Vallabhbhai Patel, offered floral tributes before his portrait at an event and paid homage to remember his contribution to make India united and strong.

Raj Bhavan also organised the 'unity day' oath ceremony, and the officials, including Principal Secretary to the Governor, Navneet Mohan Kothari, Additional Secretary Umashankar Bhargava and all officers and employees, participated in it.

"I solemnly pledge to dedicate myself to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation and to strive to spread this message among fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unity of my country, made possible by the foresight and actions of Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to contribute to ensuring internal security of my country with sincerity," they all recited the oath.

In a separate event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off the 'Run for Unity' in Bhopal, organised to celebrate National Unity Day, and he remembered how the freedom fighter got his title of 'Sardar' following his role in the Bardoli Satyagraha

"After the Bardoli andolan, Vallabhbhai Patel was known as the title of 'sardar'. After that, whether it was the Salt March or whatever other freedom movement which were started by Mahatma Gandhi. But Vallabhbhai Patel was the backbone of all movements (during the freedom struggle) and ensured their success. All his steps are relevant even to this day," Yadav said.

Bardoli, located in the now Surat district of Gujarat, was part of the Bombay presidency in British India. Site of the Bardoli Satyagraha, the movement was initiated in 1928 against the Britishers with the aim to oppose the heightened taxation of 22 per cent imposed on farmers.

