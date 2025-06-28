Nation pays tribute to visionary statesman PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Leaders from across the political spectrum on Saturday paid tributes to former Prime Minister late P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a visionary leader whose bold economic liberalisation policies shaped the modern Indian economy and the country's global standing.

Born on June 28, 1921, in Laknepalli village of the erstwhile Warangal district in present-day Telangana, Narasimha Rao belonged to a Telugu Niyogi Brahmin family.

A freedom fighter during the Independence movement, he joined full-time politics post-Independence as a member of the Indian National Congress and went on to serve as India's ninth Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996.

He was the first person from South India and only the second from a non-Hindi-speaking background to assume the top post.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured Rao's legacy in a message on social media, calling him "a towering statesman and scholar par excellence."

"Remembering former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu on his birth anniversary. His tenure as Prime Minister of India made notable contribution in far-reaching economic progress and national development," he posted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his respects, stating, "We pay our tributes to former Prime Minister, P. V. Narasimha Rao, on his birth anniversary. His government's far-reaching economic liberalisation policies were instrumental in catalysing an era of unprecedented national growth."

Highlighting Rao's impact, Kharge added, "These reforms were pivotal in the uplift and expansion of the middle class, thereby laying a robust foundation for a more formidable and resilient India."

He further acknowledged Rao's contributions to India's Nuclear programme and foreign policy, especially the initiation of the 'Look East' policy.

The Congress party echoed similar sentiments, stating, "Remembering PV Narasimha Rao -- a visionary leader whose 1991 economic reforms set India on the path of progress, liberalisation, and self-reliance -- on his birth anniversary. His bold reforms and statesmanship continue to inspire generations."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his tribute, said, "I bow down to the former Prime Minister of the country, 'Bharat Ratna' P.V. Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described Rao as the architect of India’s prosperity through liberalisation. "He will always be remembered for opening the doors of prosperity in the country by economic liberalisation," Birla wrote.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remembered him as a transformative leader.

"A heartfelt tribute on the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister of the country, Bharat Ratna late Shri P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji. He will always be remembered for ushering in economic liberalisation and opening the doors to prosperity in the nation," the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, too, saluted Rao's statesmanship.

Taking to X, he posted, "Many salutes to former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary politician, efficient administrator and architect of economic reforms, under whose leadership India took steps towards a new economic direction."

"His contribution has been invaluable in nation-building, administrative efficiency and strengthening India's identity at the global level. His thoughts will always serve as an inspiration for the youth of India," he added.

