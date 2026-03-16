Nation indebted to Maharaja Ranbir Singh for building vibrant culture of J&K: L-G Sinha

Jammu, March 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said on Monday that for building a vibrant culture and forging a robust and thriving Jammu and Kashmir, the nation is indebted to Maharaja Ranbir Singh.

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The L-G was speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the bust of Maharaja Ranbir Singh at the Central Sanskrit University in Kot Balwal area of Jammu district and on the occasion of renaming of the campus as 'Shri Maharaja Ranbir Singh Campus'.

He added that during the unveiling ceremony that the country owes Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji a profound debt for his reforms, building vibrant culture, and forging a robust and thriving Jammu and Kashmir.

"Maharaja Ranbir Singh saw Jammu and Kashmir as a living entity, not mere land, but a vibrant structure where culture breathed life and reforms channeled energy."

"For him (Maharaja Ranbir Singh), its (Jammu and Kashmir's) soul resided not just in mountains and rivers, but in intellectual and spiritual values," L-G Sinha said.

He added that Maharaja Ranbir Singh did not merely rule Jammu and Kashmir, but he bestowed it a new vision, restructured it, illuminated it with knowledge, adorned it with cultural abundance, and left a legacy for generations, which is rich on material, intellectual, and spiritual planes.

"Renaming of Central Sanskrit University's Jammu campus proves that the consciousness Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji ignited continues, 150 years on, to guide Jammu and Kashmir's society," the L-G said.

He added that the youth must lead the path of principles, building a safer and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our Youth now bear the duty to embrace his expansive, humane values and contribute to nation-building. As today's Jammu Kashmir embodies Maharaja Ranbir Singh Ji's foresight, this campus must reflect his ideals," the L-G said.

He emphasised on building a society technologically potent yet humanely sensitive.

He called upon the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to enrich not just India but global intellectual and moral consciousness.

"India, driven by human welfare, remains committed to world peace and shared prosperity. The time has come for India to reclaim its place, guiding a challenge-ridden world. We must steadfastly prepare our youth to forge a formidable India -- one that shall knit nations in unbreakable unity, kindling in them the noble pursuit of universal peace and human welfare," the L-G said.

He added that ancient India's journey was never one-sided: one hand held science, the other culture.

"We emphasised personalities blending Brahmagupta's intellect and Buddha's wisdom. This campus must nurture such souls," the L-G also said.

He assured financial assistance for establishment of Gurukul, Sanskrit Pathshala, or Ved Pathshala in the region.

Karan Singh, former Union Minister; Padma Shri Vishwamurti Shastri; Shrinivasa Varakhedi, Jammu's Central Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor; Kamal Kishor Mishra, Department of Sanskrit University of Calcutta; R.G. Murali Krishna, Jammu's Central Sanskrit University Registrar; Satish Kumar Kapoor, Director, HoDs and faculty of the university, senior officials, prominent citizens and students in large number were present.

--IANS

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