Nation can never forget his invaluable contribution: PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary and said that the nation can never forget his "invaluable contribution."

"On behalf of all countrymen, respectful tribute to Veer Savarkar ji on his death anniversary. The grateful nation can never forget his invaluable contribution filled with penance, sacrifice, courage and struggle in the freedom movement," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician.

Savarkar was also a leading figure in the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar started participating in the freedom movement while still a high school student and continued doing so while attending Fergusson College in Pune.

He got active with groups like India House and the Free India Society while studying law in the United Kingdom. He also published books that promoted revolutionary methods for achieving total Indian independence.

He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?", among several others authored by him.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909). After several mercy petitions that he would not participate in politics, he was released in 1924. (ANI)