Nashik Municipal Corporation to issue Rs 400 crore Bonds for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027

Nashik, Nov 13 (IANS) The Nashik Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra will issue bonds worth Rs 400 crore to arrange its 25 per cent share of funding for various projects related to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

This includes Rs 200 crore in Clean Godavari Municipal Bonds and Rs 200 crore in Green Bonds for water supply schemes. The formal announcement was made by Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri on Wednesday, a day before the Deputy Chief Minister and urban development minister Eknath Shinde’s visit on Thursday to launch a slew of projects for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Khatri said, “The proceeds of the Rs 200 crore Clean Godavari Municipal Bonds will be used for sewage treatment plants to maintain the cleanliness of the Godavari River and Ramkund area, while the Rs 200 crore Green Bonds are proposed for water supply schemes. The Clean Godavari bonds will be launched in the market by the end of this month.”

By raising capital through this method, the corporation will receive incentive amounts of approximately Rs 76 crore per bond from the AMRUT Incentive Award and Urban Challenge Fund. The amount received will cover the interest that would need to be paid on the bonds over five to seven years. This means it will essentially be interest-free borrowing, said Khatri. She further stated that this will save government funds while benefiting the municipal corporation. For projects like truck terminals and exhibition centres, a public-private partnership model will be adopted.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation’s move to issue Rs 400 crore bonds is crucial as it has submitted a development plan worth approximately Rs 15,000 crore to the state government for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held on the banks of the Godavari River in 2027.

The corporation has received approvals for long-duration projects, but it will have to contribute 25 per cent of the total cost. Considering permanent infrastructure projects, this amount is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore, said Khatri. She recalled that during the previous Kumbh Mela, the corporation had to borrow Rs 350 crore to arrange funds.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed that all infrastructure works for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela should be completed with quality and speed, as the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of faith and cultural and religious tradition. He also asked the administration to complete the work of the new ring road in Nashik at any cost, and the land acquisition work for Sadhu Village/Tent City should also be completed expeditiously. He was speaking at the review meeting of the Nashik-Triambakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

CM Fadnavis said that since the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is a symbol of religious faith, water in the Ramkund and the riverbed will be kept clean throughout the entire Kumbh Mela period. Make sure it stays clean. Sewage works should be undertaken and completed on priority. At the airports and railways, the work of providing various facilities should also be completed at a fast pace.

“The work on the new ring road in Nashik should be completed immediately. Delay in this work will not be tolerated. For this, the concerned departments should immediately approve the necessary funds. Other road works should also be undertaken immediately. Due to incomplete work the attention should be paid to ensuring that citizens are not inconvenienced. Facilities should be provided in Sadhugram as per their needs after discussing with various akharas,” the CM added.

The chief minister said the CCTV camera system should be created in a centralised manner. To maintain law and order, various options of 'AI' should be used, and the arrangements for police accommodation should be made on priority, he further said.

