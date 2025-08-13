Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan people’s movement: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is not merely a government initiative but a people’s movement, requiring active participation from the youth, women, children, educational institutions, voluntary organisations, saints, and social bodies.

“Once the youth are freed from the grip of drugs, nothing can stop India from becoming a developed nation,” he said while addressing the state-level function in Panchkula, near here, on the fifth anniversary of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Saini said on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on August 15, 2020, to lead the country towards a healthy, prosperous, and bright future and unite people against drug abuse.

He said the government has resolved to make Haryana drug-free. Recently, a Cyclothon was organised in which lakhs of youth participated, pledging to stay away from drugs.

The campaign has emerged as a large-scale mass movement, drawing participation from youth, women, children, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations, with support from saints and Khap panchayats.

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly, becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, showcasing its strategic strength through ‘Operation Sindoor’, and achieving major successes in sports.

The Prime Minister has set the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and Haryana is contributing to this journey by touching new heights of development, he said.

Saini emphasised that to sustain and accelerate national progress, it is essential to keep youth away from drugs and engage them in productive work.

The campaign has, in the past five years, spread awareness and inspired society to break free from addiction, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government enacts strict laws against drug trafficking and ensures the harshest punishment for offenders.

To strengthen enforcement, Haryana has established an inter-state secretariat in Panchkula with seven other states to share intelligence and coordinate anti-drug efforts.

However, he noted, eliminating drugs from society cannot be achieved by law alone. Public awareness, social participation, and especially youth engagement are essential, said Saini. --IANS

vg/dan