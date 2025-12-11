Narrow escape for MP cops as speeding vehicle hits police car in Bhopal

Bhopal, Dec 11 (IANS) Nearly half a dozen police personnel had a narrow escape when a car driven at high speed hit their official vehicle during night patrolling in Bhopal.

The incident took place late on Wednesday. After hitting the police vehicle at a junction in the city, the car then collided with a road divider and overturned.

However, no one got injured except the car driver, who was allegedly heavily drunk, and was rescued by the same cops, who had a narrow escape at the spot.

The driver, who was not named, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A video after the incident surfaced on social media showing a black luxury car overturned after hitting a road divider, and it continued to honk. After rescuing the driver, a cop was seen somehow managing to turn the car's engine off.

"It (black SUV) first hit a police vehicle and then collided head-on with a road divider and overturned within a few seconds, leaving others in shock. When the driver was rescued, he was found under the influence of alcohol," a police official said on Thursday.

The officer further stated that the driver has been admitted to a hospital and family members have been informed. Once he regains consciousness, he will be interrogated. Meanwhile, further investigation was underway.

It came a day after four constables of a bomb squad from Morena were killed and another police personnel was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district. The accident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday. According to police officials, the mishap took place around 4 a.m. between Bandri and Malthone when the police team, exhausted after completing a demanding anti-Naxal operation, was returning to Morena.

The container coming from the opposite direction rammed straight into the police vehicle with such ferocity that the official vehicle was crushed beyond recognition, leaving little chance of survival for those inside, except for one, who is battling for life. The last rites will be performed today with full state honours in Morena.

