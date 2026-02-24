Narmada to get two new bridges to improve connectivity for tribals

Narmada/Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday approved the construction of two new bridges in Narmada district, a move aimed at improving road connectivity for over 18,000 residents across 11 villages in the tribal region. The project has been sanctioned at a total cost of Rs 302.40 crore.

The decision was taken to ensure smoother access between district and taluka headquarters, particularly for villages in the northern and southern parts of the district, including Tilakvada, Vasan, Rengan, Rampura, Mangrol, and Shehrav.

According to officials, Rs 123.13 crore has been allocated for the construction of a bridge connecting Rengan Ghat to Rampura Ghat, while Rs 179.27 crore has been sanctioned for a bridge linking Shehrav Ghat to Tilakvada Ghat.

These structures are expected to facilitate daily commuting for residents, as well as provide uninterrupted access to schools and colleges even during the monsoon season.

“The construction of these two bridges will significantly improve connectivity in the tribal areas of Narmada district. Residents, including students and daily commuters, will have safer and faster routes, reducing travel time considerably," the official statement said.

In addition to daily transport benefits, the bridges are expected to aid large-scale community events.

The annual Uttarvahini Parikrama, held in Chaitra month in Nandod and Tilakvada talukas, attracts lakhs of devotees.

The new bridges will reduce the total detour distance by 17 kilometres for participants, resulting in significant time and fuel savings. Local officials have emphasised the strategic importance of the project in enhancing infrastructure in the tribal regions.

The improved connectivity is anticipated to support socio-economic activities, ensure easier access to healthcare and education, and streamline movement for residents and visitors alike.

Work on the two bridges is expected to begin shortly, with the government indicating close monitoring to ensure timely completion.

The project forms part of broader efforts to strengthen transportation infrastructure in the state’s tribal areas, ensuring that development reaches remote villages and improves the overall quality of life for residents.

--IANS

mys/rad