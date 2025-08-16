Narendra Modi only Prime Minister to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Chief priest recalls historic moment

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 2023 continues to resonate with devotees, as the temple's chief priest, Ram Avtar Awasthi, on Saturday recalled the historic moment on the occasion of Janmashtami.

During the 2023 visit, PM Modi offered prayers at the sacred site and also attended the Mirabai Janmotsav, organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of the poet-saint and ardent devotee of Lord Krishna.

Sharing his experience in a video posted on the popular social media handle 'Modi Story' on X, Awasthi emphasised the significance of the Prime Minister's visit.

"For the first time, a Prime Minister has visited Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Mathura – and that is Narendra Modi," he said.

He described the deep devotion reflected in PM Modi's demeanour.

"When PM Modi arrived, his face brimmed with love and devotion for the Lord. As soon as he entered the temple, he bowed at the feet of Thakurji, touched the stairs, and even the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum. Seeing his humility, even the priests became emotional," Awasthi added.

The chief priest also expressed surprise at PM Modi's knowledge of ancient rituals.

"It was astonishing to see that he knew so many mantras. His devotion and faith were evident at every step. It felt as though this was a living picture of his unwavering commitment to culture and spirituality," he said.

Awasthi went further to compare the Prime Minister's prayer with that of Nand Baba, Lord Krishna's father.

"When PM Modi was offering prayers, it seemed as if Nand Baba himself was worshipping. We priests were merely assisting him in the rituals," he stated.

During his Mathura visit, the Prime Minister was welcomed by BJP MP and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated him at the temple premises. The visit was seen as a moment of cultural pride for devotees and the city of Mathura.

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. This year marks the 5,252nd anniversary of Krishna’s birth, observed on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada (August–September). His birth is celebrated as the triumph of good over evil and the protection of dharma.

For millions, Krishna's teachings in the Bhagavad Gita remain a guiding light for truth, devotion, and righteousness.

PM Modi's visit, recalled with emotion by the chief priest, underscored the spiritual and cultural depth that continues to bind India with its traditions.

